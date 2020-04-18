Indiana health officials report 545 COVID-19 deaths, 10,641 positive cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that Indiana has 545 COVID-19 deaths and 10,641 positive cases.
Health officials say of the 545 deaths, 26 were reported from April 2 to April 17. Of the 10,641 positive cases, 2,152 were reported in that same time frame.
Marion County still has the highest amount of positive cases and deaths, with 3,624 positive cases and 190 deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 89 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 65 cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 80 cases, 3 deaths
- Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
