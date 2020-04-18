Large fire at Vintage Sales building in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Firefighters were on the scene Saturday of a fire at the Vintage Sales building in Roselawn.
Officers say they received the call at 10:42 about a fire in the 7600 block of Reinhold Drive.
Chief Cash declared the fire a defensive operation, meaning firefighters had to mostly battle the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire inside, said Cincinnati Fire and EMS in a tweet.
Police say there was a person who went inside, but is now out.
Everyone made it out okay and medics were not called, said officers.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
