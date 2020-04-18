Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana Gov. Holcomb to extend stay home order to May 1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says his executive stay home order for Indiana that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 as planning is underway to reopen parts of the state’s economy. Holcomb says ideas are being sought from various business sectors on on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers. Meanwhile, state health officials say Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 500 and its confirmed cases of COVID-19 has swept past 10,000. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 42 new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, had raised the state’s death toll to 519.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VALPARAISO U CUTS
Valparaiso U lays off 200, cuts pay of others over virus
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus pandemic. The school announced it was furloughing 154 full-time employees and 46 part-time employees. The layoffs began Thursday. Staff that hasn’t been furloughed and earning at least $48,000 annually will have salaries cut 2% or more, depending on the level of pay. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports other faculty will be encouraged to take voluntary pay cuts that match the scale of reductions taken by others. University President Mark Heckler has taken a 30% pay cut. The layoffs are expected to continue through July 31.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus deaths near 500 as job losses keep rising
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s number of coronavirus-related deaths in one month has tripled the state’s typical level of flu deaths over a seven-month period. State health officials on Thursday reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana's death toll to at least 477 people. Indiana has averaged about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years. Meanwhile, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was working with other Midwestern governors on how to loosen business and travel restrictions as than 100,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Indiana last week amid the ongoing economic fallout.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BABY FACE SHIELDS
Indiana hospital gets baby face shields for virus protection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana hospital has begun fitting newborn babies with tiny plastic face shields to protect them from the coronavirus. Berry Global, the Evansville-based plastic packaging company delivered a working prototype to Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Tuesday. The next day the hospital begun using the shields. They expect to have around 100 on hand. CEO Chris Ryan told the Evansville Courier & Press they are doing anything possible to shield babies from exposure to the virus, given that newborns are susceptible to airborne germs when they travel around the hospital in an open bassinet for routine postnatal procedures.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER-SHOT
Slain Indiana officer remembered as dedicated, compassionate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call was remembered during her funeral as a dedicated, compassionate officer and a devoted young mother. Numerous speakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, spoke during Thursday's service for Officer Breann “Bre” Leath. The service was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in adherence with pandemic social distancing rules that limited the 24-year-old officer's family and guests to no more than 10 people per speedway suite. An estimated 1,000 police cars lined the track as officers watched a livestream of the service on cellphones and laptops. Leath was later buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.
TV-JEOPARDY COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP
Minnesota sophomore wins "Jeopardy!" College Championship
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nibir Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship from the University of Minnesota. Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions. Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who wins $50,000 and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000. Sarma, a chemical engineering major, became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014.
BC-T25 SPORTS MOVIES-AP POLL
Let's go to the videotape: 'Hoosiers' No. 1 AP Top 25 film
“Hoosiers” shot all the way to No. 1 in The Associated Press best sports movies Top 25. Seventy writers and editors who work for the AP around the world participated in the one-of-a-kind poll. “Hoosiers” barely earned the top spot with 46 votes, one more than “Rocky” and “Bull Durham” each received. “Caddyshack” finished at No. 4, followed by “Slap Shot” and “Field of Dreams.” “Raging Bull,” “Major League,” “The Natural” and “A League of Their Own” rounded out the top 10. Baseball dominated the rankings with 10 films. Football was next with four entries.