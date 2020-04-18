Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
State: Ohio National Guard members to help in 2nd prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state prisons agency says National Guard members are being trained to help at a second Ohio prison as coronavirus cases among correctional workers increase. JoEllen Smith is a spokeswoman for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She said Friday that the guard members will assist with “mission critical functions” at Marion Correctional Institution. That's where more than a quarter of employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Smith says the State Highway Patrol is providing security at the prison's perimeter. The union representing prison guards says extra workers are needed to boost staffing in state correctional facilities.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Judge unpauses litigation over sex abuse by Ohio State doc
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has partly unpaused litigation against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor, while noting mediation toward possible settlements should continue as the lawsuits proceed. Over 350 men sued the school for failing to stop Richard Strauss during the late doctor's tenure, but much of the legal action was paused as the cases were in mediation. Last month, Ohio State announced an unspecified settlement with nearly half the men. Details weren’t disclosed. Other accusers wanted Judge Michael Watson to let them resume litigation. Watson's order says the mediator recently notified him that parallel mediation and litigation efforts" are warranted.
POLICE DEPARTMENTS AS VICTIMS
Court to hear arguments on how new Ohio law defines victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will hear a city's argument that a victims' rights law properly classified police departments as entities eligible for compensation as if they were individuals. The issue before the court involves the interpretation of a constitutional amendment approved in 2017. Among other changes to state law, the amendment expanded the definition of victim to someone “directly or proximately” harmed by a crime. Attorneys for the Centerville Police Department argue it's due financial compensation for the investigation of a false report of an active shooter. The court on Tuesday set oral arguments for June 2.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor says some businesses may reopen after May 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says some businesses taking proper precautions amid the pandemic could begin reopening after May 1. DeWine says any business that reopens must provide a safe environment, including social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing. DeWine says Ohio must be careful to avoid a situation where new coronavirus cases spike after society starts to reopen. Meanwhile, officials say the percentage of beds available in Ohio hospitals is unchanged since before the coronavirus pandemic began, and facilities set aside to take extra patients aren't being used so far. Hospital officials attribute this to the state's early stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of elective surgeries.
SMALL PLANE LANDS ON HIGHWAY
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway in Cincinnati, but authorities say no injuries were reported. one aboard the aircraft was injured. The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane that came down around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the he northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. The plane did not hit any vehicles and eventually came to rest against a concrete barrier. Officials say the pilot was headed to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati when he reported a loss of engine power. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-NEIGHBORHOOD PLEDGE
Pledge brings Ohio neighborhood together -- at a distance
KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jennifer Stamper thought having her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning would help them feel like it was a regular school day. It's not, of course, because schools are closed and 9-year-old Zach and 7-year-old Juliette are doing their lessons online. Now the morning Pledge of Allegiance has become a tradition in their neighborhood in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Families gather at the end of the driveways — no closer because of social-distancing guidelines — with one of the Stamper kids holding the flag. Neighbors say it's helping keep the tight-knit neighborhood together in uncertain times.
OBIT-WILLIAMSON
Pioneering boxing ref dies, sport's 1st black Olympic judge
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Family members say a former amateur boxer who in 1984 became the sport’s first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympic games has died. Carmen Williamson died from COVID-19 complications on April 8 at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio. He was 94. His youngest daughter says Williamson was just three weeks away from finally receiving his college degree from the University of Toledo. In addition to refereeing, he traveled the world in the 1980s, teaching the sport to young people through USA Boxing. He also was awarded an honorary gold medal after officiating at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.