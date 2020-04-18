Murder arrest made after Friday’s shooting in Westwood

Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Westwood. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | April 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 3:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection to the death of Patricia Woods on Friday.

Marcus Reed, 28, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Woods’ murder, Cincinnati Police stated in a news release.

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard Friday at 11 a.m. where Woods was found with a gunshot wound.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating the case, police say.

