Murder arrest made after Friday’s shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection to the death of Patricia Woods on Friday.
Marcus Reed, 28, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Woods’ murder, Cincinnati Police stated in a news release.
According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard Friday at 11 a.m. where Woods was found with a gunshot wound.
Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Unit is still investigating the case, police say.
