Police search for suspect who fired shots in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots in Avondale Saturday afternoon.
Officers say it happened in the 3400 block of Burnett Avenue.
The suspect was last seen in an Acura MDX SUV with tinted windows, said police.
Officers say the suspect retrieved a firearm the car and fled the scene.
Police say the suspect may have a leg injury from being accidentally struck by the victim’s car before the shooting.
The suspect was last seen headed eastbound on Forest Avenue toward Harvey Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.