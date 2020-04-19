City of Middletown issues boil advisory after water main break

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The City of Middletown issued a water boil advisory alert Saturday after a water main break that happened overnight.
The water main break occurred between Cambridge Drive and Autumn Drive, which caused temporary pressure loss in the Manchester Service Zone area.
Even though the water main break has been repaired and the pressure has been restored, the City of Middletown issued the boil advisory.
“This advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure due to a recent depressurization in the City’s water main," said the City of Middletown City Hall officials.
City Hall officials say they recommend Middletown residents to boil water before using it.
“Bottled water can be used in place of your tap water," said City Hall officials. "Water used for bathing or laundering clothes need not be boiled.”
Officials say they are testing the water quality, and the boil advisory will not be lifted until the test results come in.
