Indiana jumps to 569 positive COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths in 24 hours
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that there are nearly 570 more positive COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Saturday. (Source: kfda)
By Natalya Daoud | April 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 12:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 569 more positive COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Saturday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 11,210 and the total number of deaths to 562.

Marion County has a total number 192 death and 3,389 positive cases.

In our viewing area:

  • Franklin County: 89 cases, 7 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 68 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
  • Ripley County: 82 cases, 3 deaths
  • Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Fayette County: 22 cases, 4 deaths

Of the positive cases, 22.6 percent are using ICU beds and 11 percent are using ventilators.

