Indiana jumps to 569 positive COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths in 24 hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 569 more positive COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Saturday.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 11,210 and the total number of deaths to 562.
Marion County has a total number 192 death and 3,389 positive cases.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 89 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 68 cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 82 cases, 3 deaths
- Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Fayette County: 22 cases, 4 deaths
Of the positive cases, 22.6 percent are using ICU beds and 11 percent are using ventilators.
