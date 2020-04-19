Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Protesters gather at governor's mansion; virus cases up
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb. They want him to back off and restart the economy. People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn’t as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan. One sign said, “If Holcomb’s job is essential, everyone’s job is essential!” Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.
Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen
Some governors are teaming up as President Donald Trump gives states contradicting messages on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides. With no coordinated approach between the states and federal government, clusters of states that cover about half the population are working together to determine when and how to lift restrictions. Governors say the agreements on the West Coast, around the Great Lakes and in the densely populated Northeast are needed because the virus doesn't respect state lines. But they say they retain autonomy. Large states such as Texas and Florida aren't part of an alliance, and some governors have faced blowback for the teamwork.
Indiana farmers get ready to plant amid lower grain prices
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash Valley farmers are beginning to prepare fields for planting despite facing a downturn as grain prices fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the planting season looks much better than last year’s wet season. But Vigo County farmer Frank Strain said corn prices per bushel have tumbled. Brad Burbrink, an owner of Be-N-Ag Family Farm, said it “doesn't look good.” But Burbink said soil conditions are good for planting, even if demand for corn and soybeans have hurt bushel prices.
Anonymous donors pay water and sewer bills for Indiana town
FORTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a small Indianapolis suburb have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic. Anonymous businesses have paid off everyone’s water and sewer bill for April in Fortville, just northeast of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that the businesses paid water and sewer bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County town. Fortville town manager Joe Renner says residents said the donation totaled more than $210,000. Renner called the gesture “pretty great."
Indiana Gov. Holcomb to extend stay home order to May 1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says his executive stay home order for Indiana that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 as planning is underway to reopen parts of the state’s economy. Holcomb says ideas are being sought from various business sectors on on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers. Meanwhile, state health officials say Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 500 and its confirmed cases of COVID-19 has swept past 10,000. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 42 new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, had raised the state’s death toll to 519.
1,400-acre solar farm proposed in northwestern Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Plans for a solar energy farm on 1,400 acres in northwestern Indiana have won the backing of local officials. The Lake County Council voted 6-1 to support a zoning change that would allow construction of the estimated $200 million project in a rural area about 20 miles south of Gary. Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed the 200-megawatt solar panel project to produce enough electricity for more than 40,000 homes. Construction is scheduled to start in 2022, with the farm becoming operational in 2024.
Indiana hospital gets baby face shields for virus protection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana hospital has begun fitting newborn babies with tiny plastic face shields to protect them from the coronavirus. Berry Global, the Evansville-based plastic packaging company delivered a working prototype to Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Tuesday. The next day the hospital begun using the shields. They expect to have around 100 on hand. CEO Chris Ryan told the Evansville Courier & Press they are doing anything possible to shield babies from exposure to the virus, given that newborns are susceptible to airborne germs when they travel around the hospital in an open bassinet for routine postnatal procedures.
Valparaiso U lays off 200, cuts pay of others over virus
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus pandemic. The school announced it was furloughing 154 full-time employees and 46 part-time employees. The layoffs began Thursday. Staff that hasn’t been furloughed and earning at least $48,000 annually will have salaries cut 2% or more, depending on the level of pay. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports other faculty will be encouraged to take voluntary pay cuts that match the scale of reductions taken by others. University President Mark Heckler has taken a 30% pay cut. The layoffs are expected to continue through July 31.