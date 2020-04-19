Man arrested for murder after woman found inside car, KSP says

HARRISON CO., KY. (FOX19) - A man is in custody on a murder charger in connection to a death investigation by Kentucky State Police (KSP).
According to KSP, troopers were called to the area of Prince Lane around 2 a.m. Sunday for a woman who was found dead inside a vehicle.
Investigators say that woman was identified as Nichole Wagner, 46-years-old, of Berry.
Before she was killed, KSP says they think Wagner got into an argument with Donald Bottoms, 50-years-old.
At some point during the argument, KSP says Bottoms got out a gun and fired it, hitting Wagner.
Wagner died at the scene, according to KSP.
Bottoms is now in custody and has been charged with murder.
