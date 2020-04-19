New coronavirus cases top 1,000 for second straight day in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio soared past the five day average of new cases on Sunday with an additional 1,380 coronavirus cases announced by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
Over the past five days, Ohio has averaged 864 new cases each day.
Data from the ODH shows the number of new coronavirus cases per day has increased every single day since Wednesday, April 15:
- April 15 - 511 new cases
- April 16 - 623 new cases
- April 17 - 693 new cases
- April 18 - 1,115 new cases
- April 19 - 1,380 new cases
Sunday marks the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases in the state, according to data released by the ODH.
Overall, ODH shows a total of 11,602 coronavirus cases in Ohio.
While the number of new cases each day increases, ODH reports the number of new deaths reported on Sunday is the lowest over the last five days.
Twenty additional coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Sunday by the Ohio Department of Health.
This number is actually lower than the five-day average of 29 deaths, according to the ODH’s data.
Here’s the breakdown of the deaths per day since April 15 from ODH:
- April 15 - 37 deaths
- April 16 - 28 deaths
- April 17 - 29 deaths
- April 18 - 33 deaths
- April 19 - 20 deaths
According to ODH, a total of 471 people have died in Ohio from the coronavirus.
Days after Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio has a shortage in testing kits, he made an appeal to Washington for help:
“We really need help ... to take our capacity up,” DeWine said during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
