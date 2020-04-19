Ohio governor calls for federal help with testing materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The governor of Ohio is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state - and later reported a “very positive” response from the agency concerned.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents.
He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight."
DeWine later reported “a very positive phone call" from the agency.
