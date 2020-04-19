Police arrest homeless registered sex offender in Anderson Twp abduction attempt

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police arrested a homeless registered sex offender who attempted to abduct a 21-year-old female in Anderson Township Sunday morning.
The victim was riding her bike along the 7700 block of Beechmont Avenue to catch the Metro bus to go to work, said, deputies.
Deputies say the suspect, Ian Michael Doty, followed the victim in his vehicle. Doty stopped and tried to grab the victim as she rode passed him.
She was able to get away and stayed with another person while she waited for the bus, said deputies.
Deputies say when she arrived at Martin Luther King and Eden Avenue, she saw the same vehicle following her.
The victim ran and was able to escape. She got help from other employees at her work.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, and Doty was arrested.
He is facing two counts of attempted abduction and is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Anyone with information or knowledge of Doty’s activities is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Section at 513-825-1500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
