$1,500 reward for info helping family find allegedly stolen pet

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - Its been weeks since a family’s beloved pet was allegedly stolen away from them and now they are increasing the reward for information helping them get their cat back.
The couple turned to their security cameras for any clues on where she might have gone.
The footage from the camera was shocking to the couple.
The video shows a man running down Cleveland Avenue around 4 a.m. on April 6, then walking around the couple’s property.
Minutes later, the couple says the video shows the man riding off on a stolen bike with what appears to be Shotzie on his shoulder.
“You can only imagine the fear that she was experiencing, and it’s heartbreaking," Ryan said.
Its been nearly three weeks since Shotzie went missing.
The couple is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information that helps them get their beloved pet back.
Ryan said anyone who may know where Shotzie is can call or text him at 859-512-7918. Anyone with information can also contact Bellevue Police.
