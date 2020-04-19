South Lebanon church rings comfort to public during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A historic Lebanon area church is using its bells to comfort people during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The historic church, formerly known as the South Lebanon United Methodist Church, has been ringing the bells every day at 12 p.m. for the past three weeks to reach out to the community.
"It's outreach, especially to the elderly, to let them know that we're there and they are not alone," Maryan Wilson told FOX19 Now. Wilson helped start the daily outreach. "I reached out to the pastor, they opened it back up and they are doing it daily."
The church has been on King Street for more than two centuries.
Konstantin Misyukovets is the pastor of the church, which is now Revive SL Ministry.
According to Misyukovets, they had not been using the King Street local as much but decided to start using the bells there once Wilson reached out.
"They have really felt security and that God was near them in their life," said Wilson of the church's parishioners.
According to Wilson, the church bells quickly grew to a bigger ceremony, and youth groups have started playing music, but parishioners are still taking precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.
"Well we have been practicing social distancing, the pastor has opened the doors and I live stream it form my car. There's been quite a few people who drive by and make a comment and then there's people who come daily and sit in their cars," said Wilson, "You just feel the peace."
The church is taking prayer requests and asks anyone with a request to please contact Pastor Konstantin Misyukovets by text (513) 200-8154 or if you need someone to talk to.
