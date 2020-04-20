‘Adopt-a-Senior’ care packages help Warren County’s most vulnerable

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - People in the South Lebanon community are helping their senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Adopt a Senior” program was created earlier this month.
The program asks members of the community to shop for seniors by buying items from a list. Those items are then turned into care packages that are delivered to older adults throughout Warren County.
“Giving back to one’s community is very important to me,” Linda Burke, a councilwoman in South Lebanon, told FOX19 NOW on Monday. “There were people like myself saying what can we do to help, and that’s how the neighborhood captain’s program developed.”
The program’s flyer, attached below, says the coronavirus crisis has heavily diminished elderly’s routines, support and contacts.
“We knew about the food issues, but then our seniors started telling us personal items were needed,” said Burke.
According to Burke, they’ve made the program easy to follow in this time of social distancing. Items are left on people’s porches for the captains to pick up and take to the Warren County Community Service.
According to the flyer, people are encouraged to buy at least five items from the list, saying it can make a huge difference to the quality of life for a local senior.
“We are in this together, because we know we have to support each other,” said Burke. “Everybody wants to help that can. They really do.”
The program is asking for items between now and by 2 p.m. on April 22.
If you are interested in participating, please contact Linda Burke at Lsburke4455@aol.com or by calling 513-280-0929.
