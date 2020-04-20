Andy Dalton, wife JJ donate $150k to help coronavirus response fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife JJ stepped-up in a major way on Monday when they donated $150,000 to the UC Health Crisis Response Fund.
“For the last nine years, Cincinnati has been our home, and we’ve seen what UC Health means to our friends and neighbors and our region," Andy said. "We’re honored to support our health care heroes in this fight.”
The Dalton’s family donation will go towards purchasing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and lab supplies that will help to expand testing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“On behalf of UC Health, I am grateful to Andy and JJ Dalton for their generous support of our medical professionals working on the front lines every day to care for our community during this unprecedented time,” said Richard P. Lofgren, MD, president, and CEO of UC Health. “Andy and JJ’s continued commitment to Greater Cincinnati lets these health care heroes know that the community is behind them.”
UC Health started the Crisis Response Fund in late March.
Since launching, UC says $134,180 had been raised for the fund, not including Monday’s donation from Andy and JJ.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.