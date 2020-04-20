By The Numbers: Look at Bengals draft history

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Less than four months ago the Cincinnati Bengals walked off the field of Paul Brown Stadium with a 33-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.
A lot has changed since the late-December game, like the fact that there are not any sports being played in the U.S. because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports die-hards are thirsty for new and live content. Thankfully, the 2020 NFL Draft is on the horizon.
Every year, the draft ushers in a fresh crop of young, promising talent that offers teams a chance at building for the future.
The Bengals have this chance this year with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Let’s take a look back and breakdown the numbers of Cincinnati’s draft history, according to Pro Football Reference:
- 3 - the number of times the Bengals have selected No. 1 overall prior to 2020
- 2003: QB Parson Palmer
- 1995: RB Ki-Jana Carter
- 1994: DT Dan Wilkinson
- 5 - how many times the Bengals have drafted a quarterback in the first round
- 2003: Carson Palmer, No. 1
- 1999: Akili Smith, No. 3
- 1992: David Klingler, No. 6
- 1979: Jack Thompson, No. 3
- 1969: Greg Cook, No. 5
- 5 - Number of offensive players drafted in the first round since Mike Brown took over General Manager duties in 2013
- 2019: G Jonah Williams, No. 11
- 2018: C Bill Price, No. 21
- 2017: WR John Ross, No. 9
- 2015: T Cedric Ogbuehi, No. 21
- 2013: TE Tyler Eifert, No. 21
- 8 - LSU players selected by the Bengals in the draft
- 2014: RB Jeremy Hill, 55th overall
- 2014: WR James Wright, 239th overall
- 2006: T Andrew Whitworth, 55th overall
- 2006: WR Bennie Brazell, 231st overall
- 2000: DB Mark Roman. 34th overall
- 1979: RB Charles Alexander, 12th overall
- 1975: LB Bo Harris, 77th overall
- 1972: Tommy Casanova, 29th overall
Don’t forget, you can join the 2020 pre-draft party presented by Bose as the clock counts down to the No. 1 pick starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin, Dave Lapham, Dan Hoard, Geoff Hobson and Bengals superfans will all be featured by party host and team reporter Marisa Contipelli.
“It is in times like these when sports further highlight the amazing bonds in our community,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “The Bengals look forward to celebrating this highly anticipated moment in team history as we look forward to the 2020 season.”
Fans are encouraged to post pictures and videos from their home watch parties using #SEIZETHEDEY.
