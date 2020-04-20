Cincinnati Public Schools broadcasts lessons on TV

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools launched CPS TV on Sunday and is now broadcasting lessons for students and their families, the district announced on its website.
The community access channel will feature recorded online lessons presented by CPS teachers, along with other educational programming from zoos, libraries and museums.
“CPS TV is another way for our students to continue learning while our schools are closed during the stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19," said Tianay Amat, deputy superintendent.
About 83 percent of students in the district qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, Amat said.
“Some of our students do not have access to the internet or a computer, but may have cable TV in their home,” she said. “We want to reach as many students as possible.”
“It’s critical that learning continues for all students in this time of uncertainty,” added Emily Campbell, curriculum director.
CPS officials say Mark Comanducci, founder and CEO of The 305 Education Group, a Cincinnati-based educational consulting organization, approached the district with the idea of offering the recorded online lessons on the community access channel.
"I was excited to bring this idea to CPS and to help CPS operationalize and launch this teaching and learning opportunity, which will bring unique and curriculum-aligned educational programming to over 100,000 households in the Cincinnati region," Comanducci said.
Daily programming will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with story time for preschool-age children and continue throughout the day for elementary and high school students.
Each day, programming will focus on a theme. Literacy is the theme on Mondays and Wednesdays while Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) will be the focus on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"Fun Fridays will showcase programming from other educational resources, such as museums, parks or libraries," Campbell said.
In addition to the lessons from CPS teachers, Campbell said grade-level programming from Great Minds, a curriculum provider, will also offer lessons, organized by grade level and taught by experienced teachers nationwide.
As each day begins with a story time for children, each day will conclude with a story time, but this one is for adults, Campbell said.
At 2:30 p.m., they can tune-in and listen to the segment she is calling, “One Book, One City.”
CPS TV will also feature important announcements and messages from school officials to keep students and families informed during the school closure.
Videos from the district’s YouTube channel, highlighting the strategic plan, magnet lottery and Vision 2020 schools, will also be broadcast throughout the day.
“We are launching CPS TV to serve our families at this critical time. But this channel has so much potential for the future,” Amat said.
