Cincy delivery company offering free delivery to healthcare workers, first responders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Delivery drivers are considered essential workers during the pandemic, and one local driver says as he sees a boost in business, he wants to give back.
Gerald 'Jerry’ Novosel has been keeping busy during the coronavirus outbreak.
He runs WORD, or Within Our Reach Delivery, a delivery company that serves Greater Cincinnati, including parts of Indiana and Northern Kentucky.
Novosel says right now, about one year into his endeavor, business is booming.
“My average volume is greater than the average has been the previous 12 weeks of the 2020 year," Novosel said. “They’re sending grandma flowers or sending maybe relatives flowers and bakery items too.”
Novosel works with local small businesses, making deliveries for bakeries, florists and embroidery shops.
“They’re small businesses. I’m a small business," Novosel said. "We’re trying to keep each other going.”
With the virus now a constant concern, he has been taking extra precautions to keep himself and his customers safe.
Novosel said not only is he wearing gloves and a mask when picking up and delivering, he has also implemented “no contact” deliveries.
During this tough time, Novosel said he wants to do his part to help. That is why he is now offering free deliveries to hospitals, doctors officers, nursing homes and police and fire stations.
“It went back to a couple years ago when I had severe back problems. My back just about gave way... literally on my death bed, and I had a great surgeon who got me back to quality health, quality of life back from zero to I would say 100 percent," Novosel said. “So it’s kind of like, well, the doctor did this for me, and now I’m going to try to do this for my customers.”
Novosel said it is his way of saying “thank you” to the front-line workers and first responders.
During the week of April 20-25, WORD is also giving customers a 20 percent discount off regular delivery price.
Anyone who would like to learn more about WORD can visit the company Facebook page or call (513) 368-0750.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.