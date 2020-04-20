DeWine unfazed by demonstrators outside Statehouse

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Demonstrators gathered outside the Statehouse in Columbus again Monday, carrying signs, wielding bullhorns and shouting “Reopen Ohio!”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been recognized for his aggressive leadership slowing the spread of COVID-19 by governors from both parties as well as a slew of national publications.
But the demonstrators are apparently frustrated with his Stay-at-Home order, which has shut down schools, closed non-essential businesses and ended mass gatherings.
Inside the Statehouse, DeWine continues to espouse a data-driven approach working in tandem with business leaders, health experts and federal officials.
He said he respects the demonstrators but urged them to practice social distancing.
Video shows them not following through on that request.
Meanwhile, questions abound as to whether the demonstrators represent authentic interests or are instead part of an astroturphing campaign.
An investigation by The Washington Post finds similar protests around the country are being “engineered” by a network with national reach.
