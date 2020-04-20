Domino’s adding 200 more jobs in greater Cincinnati; other companies hiring

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 22 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last month. Experts say the unemployment rate is approaching 18 percent.
However, some businesses are looking to hire more employees due to an increase in demand with the spread of coronavirus.
Domino’s
Domino’s just announced it’s hoping to add 200 new jobs to the 64 stores throughout greater Cincinnati.
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.
“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” John Glass, a Cincinnati-area Domino’s franchise owner said. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
Fidelity
Fidelity is hiring 2,000 jobs nationally. They need to add 300 jobs to their Covington offices.
Matt Bowen, the General Manager of the Covington Regional Center for Fidelity Investments, said the current financial slow-down presents unique business for their company.
“We find ourselves in an unprecedented time, and with that comes an unprecedented demand,” Bowen said. “Our customers have come to us with lots of questions, needing guidance on new tax legislation, or how they can better protect their financial investments.”
Fidelity is adding jobs ranging from customer service to financial planning. The jobs are full-time with comprehensive benefit packages and accelerated hiring.
Bowen says they will consider anyone from recent college graduates to those recently furloughed.
“We are looking for good folks with good customer service orientation," Bowen said. “If you do not have a financial planning background, that is okay, we have robust training program to help.”
Fidelity will host a webinar on April 21 at 1:30 p.m. to answer questions and give prospective employees more information about the jobs currently available.
Click to learn more about Fidelity Jobs. Click to learn more about the Fidelity Webinar.
Amazon
Amazon is looking to hire 4,600 employees across Ohio. They are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions. The jobs will likely be in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network. Click here for open Amazon positions.
Jet’s Pizza
The company is currently looking to hire delivery drivers at each of its locations. Jet’s says delivery drivers make between $13 – $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage. For more information or to find a nearby location, visit www.jetspizza.com.
Kroger
Kroger announced its hiring 10,000 extra employees nationwide as the demand increases for groceries. They have not disclosed their pay rate. To apply, visit jobs.kroger.com and type in your zip code.
Dollar General
The company plans to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs. To view positions visit dollargeneral.com/careers or use the company’s online job map.
Meijer
Meijer is adding seasonal positions across all of its stores, primarily to help stock shelves as shopping demand increases. To view openings and job descriptions, job openings.
Speedway
Speedway Convenience Stores are currently hiring part time, full time temporary and regular employment. View current openings here.
MedSpeed
MedSpeed is hiring for drivers in Cincinnati. The company has openings for full-time and part-time (non-seasonal) medical couriers. To learn more about immediate opportunities with MedSpeed, apply by clicking this link MedSpeed.
ABM
They currently have 120+ essential job positions open in greater Cincinnati. As a professional cleaning company, they provide cleaning and disinfecting services. If interested, you can apply online here.
CVS
CVS Health is looking to hire 50,000 workers. The company plans to immediately hire people for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including store positions, home delivery drivers, distribution workers and customer service representatives.
Walgreens
Walgreens is looking to hire more than 9,500 workers. The company reported they are looking to hire full-time, part-time and temporary workers. The company also announced their hourly employees will be receiving bonuses. Visit their website to see open positions.
FedEx Ground
FedEx is hiring team members in Independence to help during this time of need. Open positions are for package handlers.
The Armor Group
The Armor Group, based in Mason, Ohio, says they are hiring. Open positions include welders, assemblers, electricians, accounting, sales, marketing, engineering and project managers. Click here for list of positions and details.
The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
CMHA has several positions of various skillsets available including: Manager of Inspections and Landlord Compliance, Housing Choice Voucher Program Manager, Construction Manager, Senior Accountant, Housing Choice Voucher Housing Specialist, Office Specialist and Distribution Specialist. Submit applications and resumes at https://careers.cintimha.com
The State of Ohio says there are businesses all over the state hiring. CLICK HERE to search jobs on Ohiomeansjobs.com.
