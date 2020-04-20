Fire departments warn of dangers linked to sanitizing face masks in microwaves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments across the country are warning residents not to use a microwave to sanitize face masks.
Some masks could contain metal, which may not be known by the wearer if placed in the microwave.
“This is a major fire hazard.”
“Reports of fires starting across the country in microwave ovens after people put their face masks in them to sterilize them. Never put anything in a microwave oven that is not recommended on the packaging,” the Las Vegas Fire Department shared on Twitter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for all Americans to wear masks in public to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 via droplets to other people.
It’s recommended by the CDC to properly sterilize masks with detergent in the washing machine.
