Geno Atkins, wife Kristen donate $100K to Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen have donated $100,000 to the Freestore Foodbank to help feed kids and families in the tri-state.
The donation is to support the growing need to feed families in the Cincinnati community during the COVID-19 crisis. The gift will help provide up to 300,000 meals and will go directly to feeding families in southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.
“We were sitting at home and saw a report on the local news about the increased demand at foodbanks due to the pandemic," said Geno and Kristen in a statement. "The story tugged at our hearts imagining hard working people are now also worrying about what their families are going to eat.'
Atkins joins Andy Dalton, Sam Hubbard and Carlos Dunlap as high profile Bengals who have donated large sums of money in recent days.
"We knew we had to help our local community. We have always supported Freestore Foodbank through various, and we know it’d be the most immediate and impactful first step to helping those in need during this unprecedented time.”
