Lakota East delaying commencement until July following feedback from seniors

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s students and teachers won’t be returning to the classrooms this year, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“We’re not telling the schools how to do this," DeWine said, "but again, the gathering of a significant number of people is a dangerous situation.”
Now a principal in one of the largest school districts in the Tri-State is trying to figure out how to keep graduation a special day for its seniors.
Between Lakota East and West, 1,300 students will receive their diplomas this year.
On what would have been Lakota East High School’s senior prom night, more than 70 volunteers visited the seniors’ homes in Liberty Township and West Chester to put up yard signs to honor the students.
“This is very hard for them," Lakota East Principal Suzanne Davis said. "When you start your educational journey you really look forward to those culminating experiences.”
Davis says she has received feedback from seniors in the class that they would like their commencement exercise on campus rather than held virtually.
In other words, they’re fine waiting.
“We’re trying to just maximize our opportunities to make graduation happen for our students that we know this has disrupted their senior year," Davis said.
The hope is, come July, it will be safe enough to gather, and the seniors and their families can celebrate sending them off on a new path in life.
