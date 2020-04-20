LCNB: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5 million.
The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.
The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, topping Street forecasts.
LCNB shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.83, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB