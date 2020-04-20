Man charged with Springdale officer’s death moved to jail

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver charged with aggravated murder for the death of a Springdale police officer last month has been transferred from a nursing home to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
Terry Blankenship, 42, is accused of purposely causing the crash that killed Officer Kaia Grant and injured Sgt. Andrew Davis.
He was transferred from a hospital to a nursing home sometime in the first week of April to receive medical care, the sheriff’s office said at the time.
Previously | Driver charged in killing of Springdale officer
Blankenship was fleeing police on westbound Interstate 275 the night of March 21 when he purposely rammed his vehicle into two cruisers on the side of the highway, Springdale police have said.
Police say he threatened suicide-by-cop. At the crash scene, he shot himself in the head, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Blankenship could face the death penalty, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said earlier this month.
A grand jury won’t be convened in the case until late April due to statewide stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.