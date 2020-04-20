WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives updates on coronavirus in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials will give an update at 2:30 p.m. with the latest on the coronavirus in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 505 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
The overall total of coronavirus cases across the Hoosier state is now 11,686, according to ISDH.
ISDH also reports seven more coronavirus deaths, which brings the total number of people killed from the virus to 569.
Here’ the breakdown of coronavirus cases and death in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Franklin County: 90 cases, seven deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, zero deaths
- Dearborn County: 68 cases, five deaths
- Ohio County: one case, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 82 cases, three deaths
- Union County: six cases, zero deaths
- Fayette County: 22 cases, four deaths
Of the positive cases, 23.4 percent are using ICU beds and 11.4 percent are using ventilators.
