No positive coronavirus cases among Hamilton Co. Jail inmates, spokesperson says

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - None of the inmates in Hamilton County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, but a law enforcement spokesperson says eight inmates are in isolation right now.
As of Monday, there has yet to be an inmate with a positive coronavirus test, according to David Daugherty, a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
While no inmates have tested positive, there are eight inmates in isolation at this time, Daugherty says.
The inmates in isolation either told deputies they have been exposed to the coronavirus or have shown symptoms.
Daugherty says everyone arrested and transported to the jail is screened and then taken into quarantine for seven days.
Two deputies, who work in the jail, have tested positive for the coronavirus though, according to Daugherty.
