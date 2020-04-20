Ohio unemployment site back up and running after technical issues Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that the unemployment website is back up and running after an unexpected technical issue on Sunday.
The website has seen an extremely high number of people trying to access and apply for unemployment since Governor DeWine closed down all non-essential businesses and signed an executive order extending who is eligible for unemployment.
More Ohioans filed for unemployment in the last four weeks than the combined total for the last two years.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 158,678 people filed for unemployment, during the week of April 5-11, to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That number brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks to 855,197.
To put that total into perspective, the number of unemployment claims over the last four weeks combined is 139,685 more than the total of 715,512 unemployment claims filed over the last two years, according to OJFS.
In order to handle all the unemployment claims, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has added staff and tech capacity to the unemployment hotline.
“Pre-pandemic, there were 42 people working in the call center, and that was sufficient to do that work that it was being asked to do. Now, there are 1194 people working in that call center, and that still is not enough,” according to Lt. Gov. Husted.
Lt. Gov. Husted said, “The bottom line is this process will not stop improving until everybody is served and that everything that you’re eligible for will be backdated to that time."
All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received.
Filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/.
Ohioans without computer access need to call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
