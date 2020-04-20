P&G Canada donates over $2.5M in masks, sanitizers, hygiene products to healthcare workers

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, P&G has worked with its longstanding partner, GlobalMedic, a Canadian disaster relief organization, to deliver everyday health and hygiene essentials to those who need it most during this challenging time. As part of this effort, P&G has donated 33,000 hygiene kits totaling over $500,000 to local shelters and food banks. These kits include essential hygiene items from brands like Crest, Oral B, Pantene, Secret, Always, Old Spice, and Ivory. In addition, Pampers has contributed 30,000 diapers through United Way member agencies and Tide is donating in-kind product through Food Banks Canada.