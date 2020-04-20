Rain chances Monday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon, while we have some rain chances this week, with the exception of Thursday it will not be that wet.
Look for a daytime high of 62 degrees on Monday.
A cool front will slide through the region Monday night into very early Tuesday with a few showers. High temps Tuesday will settle into the upper 50′s.
More sunshine can be expected Wednesday, with showers on Thursday, and then dry on Friday. However, rain chances return for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures below average.
