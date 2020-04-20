Sheriff: Mentally ill sex offender assaulted Hamilton County court worker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mentally ill sex offender assaulted an employee in the lobby of the Hamilton County Courthouse earlier this month, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Tameed Moshay, 51, is on a hospital mental hold in the psych ward at the county jail, said David Daugherty, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
Moshay was charged with assault in connection with the incident about 1:30 p.m. April 9, his arrest slip shows.
“Mr. Moshay came to the courthouse to register as a sex offender,” the document states. “While leaving, he walked past the victim and grabbed her by the neck, knocking her contact out of her eye. (Moshay) was immediately taken into custody. While processing him, it was determined that he had a hospital hold.”
His bond is set at $10,000. The case is scheduled for a pre-trial in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, court records show.
The victim works at the courthouse in the clerk of courts office, Daugherty said.
According to Moshay’s arrest report, a deputy witnessed Moshay assault the employee in the courthouse lobby.
The court worker’s statement to the sheriff’s office reads as follows:
“I walked in the front doors past the sheriff. Saw a man walking down the hall. He never said a word. My face is red and my contact was knocked out of my left eye. The sheriffs had to get him. My left eye is a little red and then left side of my face hurts a little."
Moshay’s address on his court paperwork is listed as 1000 Sycamore Street, which is the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts and jail.
We reached out to his attorney and will update this story once we hear back.
Security at the county courthouse is very strict and similar to airports, Daugherty said Monday.
Everyone who enters the county courthouse is screened at the door and only permitted in if they have verified reason to be there, including Moshay, Daugherty said.
They also are given temperature checks, he said.
