Sheriff: Teen driver arrested after hitting cruiser, fleeing in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights (FOX19) - A teen driver is under arrest after striking a Hamilton County sheriff’s cruiser and fleeing in Lincoln Heights early Monday, sheriff’s officials said.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at Chester Road and Van Buren Street as he patrolled near Our Corner Grocery Store, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported.
The deputy spotted a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Traverse in the parking lot. As he activated his emergency lights and positioned his cruiser behind the stolen vehicle, the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and struck the front of the cruiser, damaging it, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect left the scene in his vehicle before crashing a short distance away at the dead end of Van Buren Avenue. He got out and ran off, according to the sheriff’s office.
A sheriff’s K-9 responded and tracked the suspect, Kobe Shelton, 18, of Lockland, they said.
Shelton was taken into custody without incident.
He charged with receiving stolen property, violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order (the charge is called “violations prohibited”) and multiple traffic offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
