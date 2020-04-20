Study: Young Americans ready to dine out once pandemic ends

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Generation Z and Millennials are apparently tired of being cooped up. But what will be the first thing they spend money on after the pandemic is over?
According to TruePublic, younger Americans are ready to dish out on food and drinks. More than half of those surveyed say they ant to return to restaurants as soon as the isolation ends.
Thirteen percent say they would wait for a vaccine first.
Another 16 percent say they would wait long after a vaccine before going to restaurants and bars again.
Meanwhile, travel, movies, concerts and sporting events aren’t going to get much love right away. Those polled say they have concerns about activities that involve traveling long distances or involve large crowds.
Online shopping has gone up naturally, and a third say they plan to keep that up.
Additionally, because of shortages of various producers, 26 percent of those surveyed have found a new brand of a product that they like while they’ve been shopping from home.
And when asked about working from home, about 60 percent of Gen Z and Millennials say they are happy to be telecommuting.
