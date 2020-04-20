Tri-State boy uses birthday wish to start Freestore Foodbank donation drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rece Hausfeld’s birthday wish list is all about helping others.
The sixth-grader at All Saints School in Montgomery is using his 12th birthday to raise money for the Freestore Foodbank via Facebook.
He initially hoped to raise $300 by his birthday on Saturday, April 25. Instead, he’s raised almost $1,000 -- and there’s still a week left to go.
“He is so excited, and we are so proud!” Rece’s parents, Kirsten and Matt Hausfeld said.
That $1,000 will go a long way for those who have it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It could translate to 3,000 cans of soup, 1,400 boxes of oatmeal or 2,000 boxes of pasta, according to Freestore.
And it’s desperately needed. Last week Mayor Cranley said the food bank has just three weeks’ worth of supplies.
