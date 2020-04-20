Visit popular destinations via AAA Travel Events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While our new normal may mean trips postponed and plans deferred as travelers stay at home to protect personal and public health, AAA is offering a new way to explore the world from the comfort of your home with the click of a mouse, or the tap of a phone or tablet.
AAA Travel’s Virtual Event series is a free online program, open to the public and a great escape from the realities of the COVID-19 environment, said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman.
The first ones are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.
Registration is free and open to the public at AAA Travel Virtual Events.
“AAA Travel developed the series to give travelers a virtual option to dream and explore the exciting places they want to visit when life returns to normal,” Moore said in a news release Monday.
“Enjoying travel includes not only the experience itself, but also the excitement before the trip. It’s a great escape at a time when we need it most.”
Virtual travel events will be hosted by AAA, in partnership with travel vendors, and will be rich with destination information, photos and videos.
You can interact with hosts, ask questions and gain more knowledge about destinations and travel options for the future.
The first in the sequence, hosted by Explorations by AAA, features a collection of group vacations with customized itineraries and exclusive excursions that are escorted by a AAA travel professional, according to Moore.
Locations featured in the series include: Amsterdam and the Captivating Rhine, Iceland & the Irish Sea, Montreal Christmas Markets, Northern Lights of Finland, Treasures of Japan, National Parks Photography Expedition, Girlfriends Getaway to Cancun, Alaskan Glaciers, Denali, and the Yukon by Land & Sea, Scenic Iceland, Splendors of Egypt and the Nile, Iconic Iceland, and more.
“The role of the AAA travel professional is to be with the group throughout the vacation and to provide extra peace of mind for travelers,” said Amy Short, travel director and host of the virtual event series.
“Combined with AAA’s 24-hour emergency assistance worldwide and the knowledge of our experienced travel agents, these vacations are an ideal way to see the world with a name you can trust.”
Future video tours will include partnerships with Viking Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Rocky Mountaineer, and AAA Member Choice Vacations.
To see the entire schedule of AAA Travel Virtual Events, visit AAA.com/Events.
