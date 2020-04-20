WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on Kentucky schools, coronavirus

FRANKFORT., Ky. (FOX19) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update at 5 p.m. EST after an announcement earlier in the day for students to not return to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
On Monday, the governor along with Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown recommended students should not return to their schools for the rest of this school year, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Students will continue non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the rest of the 2019-20 school year instead of returning for in-person class, the education department said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.