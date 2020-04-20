WATCH LIVE: Ohio schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, Gov. DeWine says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response.
On Monday, DeWine announced schools in Ohio will remain in session remotely for the rest of the school year.
“I want to take a moment to thank all of our teachers and school administrators and support staff, such as our kitchen staff, bus drivers, and maintenance workers. You are all our heroes. I want to thank all of the parents as well,” he said.
There has been no decision made about the fall.
“I know parents, teachers, and administrators are anxious about an answer about the fall, but we’re not in the position to make that decision yet,” DeWine said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 12,919 cases and 509 deaths.
Over the past five days, Ohio has averaged 864 new cases each day.
DeWine says African Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and said the numbers already show its hitting them harder.
ODH data shows 21 percent of cases are African American.
DeWine called on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state - and later reported a “very positive” response from the agency concerned.
He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight."
