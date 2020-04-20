WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on connecting residents to treatment with virtual response team

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan with the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition and Commander Thomas Fallon of the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force give an update on what we are seeing with the local drug supply, overdoses, and how we are still connecting folks to treatment with a virtual Quick Response Team (QRT).
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said there are 718 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths in the county.
Over the past five days, Ohio has averaged 864 new cases each day.
Data from the ODH shows the number of new coronavirus cases per day has increased every single day since Wednesday, April 15:
- April 15 - 511 new cases
- April 16 - 623 new cases
- April 17 - 693 new cases
- April 18 - 1,115 new cases
- April 19 - 1,380 new cases
Sunday marked the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases in the state, according to data released by the ODH.
Overall, ODH shows a total of 11,602 coronavirus cases in Ohio.
