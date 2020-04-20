Yard waste collection to resume May 4 in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Yard waste collection will resume on May 4, according to the City of Cincinnati.
Originally, the yard waste collection program was suspended until June 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After some reassignments and operational changes from the Department of Public Services, the city says suspension was shortened to May 4.
The city asks residents, who wish to join in the yard waste program, to follow these guidelines:
- Yard waste will be collected every-other-week on the same day as your recycling.
- Yard waste must be properly prepared in paper bags or a can clearly labeled “Yard Waste”
- Loose yard waste such as grass or leaves should be in containers that have lids or in bags that are closed to prevent blowing
- Sticks and branches may be tied into bundles of no than 3’ lengths and 2’ in diameter. No tape, plastic rope or metal wire may be used to bundle
- Yard waste containers and bags exceeding 25 pounds in weight will not be collected
So, if you’ve been doing some spring cleaning while staying at home, this is your chance to unload some of that excess waste from your homes.
