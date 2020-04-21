Bengals announce donation to 8 food banks serving Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday the organization is donating $250,000 to food banks in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
The food banks are in Central and Southeast Ohio, Southeast Indiana and Kentucky, the team says.
The donation will reportedly allow the food banks to provide over one-million meals to people in more than 120 counties.
“We want to help our community during these challenging times,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said. “We know that COVID-19 is impacting everyone in different ways. Our donation aims to help our broader region as food banks see increased demand for their services.”
Among the food banks to which the team is donating is Freestore Foodbank, which distributes around 33 million meals every year in 20 Greater Cincinnati counties, but is reportedly running out of money.
Bengals star Geno Atkins pledged $100,000 to the food bank Monday.
“The Bengals organization and players have been long-time champions of the Freestore Foodbank’s work in the tristate area,” Freestore Foodbank President & CEO Kurt Reiber said. “We are grateful for their commitment to us and our surrounding Feeding America Food Bank partners during this critical time to feed kids and families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”
FOX19 NOW is teaming up with Kroger on a virtual food drive that has raised over $70,000.
Other food banks receiving donations are:
- The Foodbank Inc. serving Greater Dayton
- Shared Harvest serving Southwest Ohio
- Second Harvest serving Southwest Ohio
- Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen serving Southeast Ohio
- Mid-Ohio Foodbank serving Central Ohio
- Dare to Care serving Greater Louisville
- God’s Pantry Food Bank serving Central and Eastern Kentucky
