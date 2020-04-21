Cooler Tuesday: Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory is up for the entire Tri-State from midnight Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
The Frost Advisory covers Hamilton County in southwest Ohio; Campbell, Kenton and Boone, Bracken, Mason, Pendleton, Robertson, Grant and Owen counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
A Freeze Warning is for Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Clinton and Highland counties in southwest Ohio and Franklin, Union and Fayette counties in southeastern Indiana.
Tuesday will be cooler than Monday.
A weak cold front is bringing spotty showers moving through the region Tuesday morning, Marzullo says.
Temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s.
We will dry out by mid-morning.
The sun will return, but the high will only make it up to the mid-50s with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
