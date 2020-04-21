Indiana coronavirus deaths surpass 600 with more than 12,000 cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The 61 new deaths reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday pushes the coronavirus death toll in the Hoosier State past 600.
Overall, 630 Hoosiers have been killed from the coronavirus.
The ISDH also announced 431 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, which they said is lower than expected.
Even though Tuesday’s new cases were lower than they anticipated, ISDH claimed in a news release this shouldn’t be interpreted as a decline in the coronavirus:
“The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.”
The overall total of coronavirus cases across the Hoosier state is now 12,097, according to ISDH.
Here’ the breakdown of coronavirus cases and death in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Franklin County: 91 cases, seven deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, zero deaths
- Dearborn County: 70 cases, five deaths
- Ohio County: Two cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 83 cases, three deaths
- Union County: six cases, zero deaths
- Fayette County: 22 cases, four deaths
Death totals will increase over the next weeks, but Indiana State Health Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box said these will not be new deaths.
Dr. Box said on Monday they will begin to include presumptive COVID-19 deaths into the overall number of deaths.
Presumptive deaths, according to Dr. Box, are the deaths that occurred several weeks ago, but the cause couldn’t be attributed to the coronavirus at the time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.