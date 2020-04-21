Covington giving businesses rent, mortgage money

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - An emergency program to help small businesses in Covington pay rent or mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic has already approved eight applications.
City officials said there are 18 more applications in the works with inquiries from at least five others.
The program was created by executive order by the City of Covington to help protect jobs during the state-ordered shutdown of bars, restaurant dining rooms and many retail and service-oriented businesses.
Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said the at first, the program was limited to hospitality businesses, but expanded the program to include many other categories.
The city set aside $200,000 for the program out of its economic development fund.
“We understand the damage that having to close and remain closed has done to many of our small businesses, and while we hate to see businesses in the position of needing support, we are glad that so many are making the ‘ask’ and are doing what they can to survive,” West said in a news release. “We’re hoping that the City’s assistance program - in addition to similar grants and loans being offered on the federal level - provide a type of life support to help keep our beloved restaurants, retailers, bars, and services going until they get the OK to reopen."
The program, the Emergency Disaster and Rent & Mortgage Business Assistance Program, offers businesses up to $500 a month for four months to pay up to half of their monthly mortgage or rent.
Applications approved so far:
- Zola Pub and Grill - up to $1,524 over four months.
- Kickstart Kitchen - up to $2,000 over four months.
- OKOTA LLC - up to $2,000 over four months.
- RCK Productions (RCK Pros) - up to $2,000 over four months.
- Rich's Proper Food and Drink - up to $2,000 over four months.
- SODAM Inc. (Riverside Korean Restaurant) - up to $2,000 over four months.
- The Gadsden II LLC (Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar - up to $1,700 over four months.
- Twin Bistro & Catering LLC (The Gruff) - up to $2,000 over four months.
The application and guidelines for the program can be found HERE.
