Covington giving businesses rent, mortgage money

“We understand the damage that having to close and remain closed has done to many of our small businesses, and while we hate to see businesses in the position of needing support, we are glad that so many are making the ‘ask’ and are doing what they can to survive,” West said in a news release. “We’re hoping that the City’s assistance program - in addition to similar grants and loans being offered on the federal level - provide a type of life support to help keep our beloved restaurants, retailers, bars, and services going until they get the OK to reopen."