A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FROST ADVISORY will be in effect overnight until 10 am Wednesday for the following counties: Ripley, Dearborn, Hamilton, Switzerland, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason.
A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect overnight until 10 am Wednesday for the following counties: Fayette, Union, Franklin, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams and Lewis.
Tuesday looked good out the window but the combination of temperatures as much as 10 deg. cooler and the brisk breezes makes it very different than Monday.
With very low humidity, a clear sky and winds going calm tonight will be cold and frosty. A clear sky allows heat to escape to space. Because water vapor (=humidity) is a greenhouse gas when humidity is low heat escapes quickly to space and calm winds mean the cold air settles to the ground because the winds are not mixing warm air downward.
Look for rain to return late Wednesday night and end early Friday morning. Friday will be dry but more rain will be here for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look very wet with some rain and thunder.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon
