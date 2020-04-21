Frost & Freeze Alerts: Overnight into Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few sprinkles mainly east Tuesday morning, as a cool front pushed into the Tri-State. Look for temperatures to stay in the mid 50′s Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. More sunshine can be expected Wednesday with a high in the mid 60′s. Then rain returns late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Dry weather returns Friday and enjoy the afternoon with a daytime high in the upper 60′s. However, rain and thunder are back for Saturday and Sunday. The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon
