Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Not knowing whether the hockey season is over, Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team is trying to stay in the present while also planning for next season. He announced the signing of Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season worth a reported $1.2 million. That deal was later rejected by the NHL, and the Blue Jackets said it was due to a 'misunderstanding with regard to the filing window; and that it will be resubmitted July 1. Earlier, Columbus reached a two-year deal with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo worth $5.6 million. Kekalainen said the team is embroiled in talks with the league about if and how to continue playing the current season.