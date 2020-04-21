Deadline approaching for program that allows Kenton Co. students to earn credits at NKU

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Schools is starting a program that could allow its students to start college classes was juniors in high school.
The Youth Scholars Academy starts this fall, and the deadline to get in -- and potentially save tens of thousands on tuition -- is this Friday’s April 24.
The new partnership allows 100 high-school juniors from Kenton County Schools to take classes at NKU and earn both high-school and college credits.
High-school juniors-to-be could end up earning 60 hours of college credits, meaning they would enter college as academic juniors... in college.
According to Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb, it takes a special student to benefit from this opportunity.
“We know it’s not for everyone, but we have lots of students that are socially and academically ready for this challenge,” he explained. “Enter college with two years under their belt and get to work two years sooner.”
This year, 100 students would be on campus at NKU. Starting next year, that number would climb to 200 comprising both high-school juniors and seniors.
A college coach is provided, as well as a special area only for these students to get together.
Transportation is provided as well.
But the best part might be the cost: around $5,000 for two years of college.
And there is scholarship money available as well.
