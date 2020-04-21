WATCH: Joe Burrow surprises Ohio Lowe’s workers in his hometown

ATHENS, Ohio (FOX19) - Projected first-overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow recently spent some time speaking with Lowe’s associates in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.
The surprise video calls were intended to thank the workers for their frontline service and hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrow wrote on Instagram: “As I look forward to getting a call I’ll never forget later this week, I wanted to call a few special people at Lowe’s in my hometown to thank them for everything they do for our community, staying strong in good times and bad. It’s hardworking folks like these who make me so proud to be from Athens, OH."
During the calls, Burrow surprised each Lowe’s associate with an offer to host them at one of his future games.
Hardware stores like Lowe’s are considered ‘essential’ and thus allowed to stay open through Ohio’s required business closures.
The calls come in the run-up to Thursday’s NFL Draft, during which the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to draft Burrow with their first overall pick.
The former Ohio State Buckeye finished out his college career at LSU, where in his senior year he put forward one of the most accomplished and impressive seasons in college football history.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.